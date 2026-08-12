Zaria Retains WWE NXT Women's NA Title Thanks To Darkstate Distraction

Zaria is still Women's North American Champion after a victory over Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT." Sinclair earned her shot after taking Zaria to a time-limit draw during a Speed title match last week, but this week, her opportunity was ruined thanks in part to Saquon Shugars and DarkState.

Sinclair was also beaten down earlier in the ring by Kali Armstrong and Kelani Jordan, following a segment alongside NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey. That's why Sinclair attempted a few quick roll-ups on Zaria to get the match over with early, to no avail.

Sinclair tried to get Zaria off her feet and not be overpowered, but Zaria got the Speed champion in a choke from the top turnbuckle. Sinclair fought out of the hold twice and yanked Zaria from the ropes by her arm. Zaria remained in control of the match, however. Zaria angered her challenger by kicking her multiple times in the head, until Sinclair got back on her feet and nailed Zaria with chops.

Zaria was taken down with a cross body from the ropes, but didn't stay down for long. She hit Sinclair with a headbutt from behind to get her up for a German suplex. Sinclair countered Zaria's F5 into her Final Wrench submission, but Zaria fought out and hit the spear.

That's when Dion Lennox and Shugars brawled out from the back, with Cutler James and Osiris Griffin in tow. After the men brawled across the ring, causing a distraction, Zaria hit the F5 for the win.