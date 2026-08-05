Wren Sinclair Earns WWE NXT Women's NA Title With Speed Title Retention

Wren Sinclair is still WWE Women's Speed Champion, and now, will get a shot at Zaria's Women's North American Championship, after she took Zaria to a five-minute time limit draw, retaining her own gold, on "WWE NXT."

In the match contested under Speed title rules, Sinclair tried to get the quick pin on Zaria to start out. When that didn't work, she attempted a hold, but Zaria quickly overpowered her. Sinclair tried to fight back, but Zaria backed her into a corner. Sinclair bounced Zaria off the ropes and took her down with an arm drag, but as she went to the top rope, Zaria met her there and drug her down to take control of the match with three minutes left to go.

Zaria hit a pump kick to Sinclair's head, but the champion kicked out. She hit a boot of her own and ducked a lariat, but Zaria hit a vicious back elbow to Sinclair, who fell to the mat, clutching her nose. The women traded rights, and after attempting another roll-up on Zaria, Sinclair took her back down with the X-Factor.

Sinclair hit a double underhook suplex and Zaria kicked out with 30 seconds left. The champion took her down with a cross body, but Zaria rolled through with Sinclair in her arms. The pair tumbled through the ropes, out of the ring for a moment, and with no time left, Zaria went for the F5, but Sinclair countered as the clock hit zero.

With Zaria failing to capture the Women's Speed title, Sinclair will get a shot at the Women's North American Championship. Unhappy with that fact, Zaria hit the F5 to Sinclair, as she tried to get her feet back underneath her to celebrate her victory.