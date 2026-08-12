Zilla Fatu Interrupts NXT Main Event Contenders Match In WWE Debut

The number one contender's match for Tony D'Angelo's NXT Championship between Cruz Montana and Grayson Waller was interrupted by a surprise debut on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday.

As "NXT" began, False Finish reported that Zilla Fatu was at the WWE Performance Center and the belief was he signed a contract, something Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported has been in the works since June. That was seemingly proven when he made his presence, and intentions for the NXT Championship, known to end the show.

Montana starting off his first match since signing with WWE by locking up with Waller in the center of the ring, where they traded strikes. They battled back-and-forth, evenly matched, until Montana hit a slingshot to Waller, sending him face-first into the top turnbuckle before planting him in the middle of the ring and hitting a senton. Waller rolled out to recover, but Montana took him out with a dive, sending him across the commentary desk, where D'Angelo was stationed.

Waller attempted to battle back, but Montana hit the O.I.C, followed by a Death Valley Driver. Montana looked for a Spin the Block, but Waller got out of the ring again. Montana walked into a strike from Waller attempting another dive, and Waller almost had him pinned off a flatliner.

Montana finally connected with the Spin the Block, but before he could pin Waller, Fatu appeared from the crowd to beat down both men, causing the no contest. As "NXT" went off the air, it was unclear just who will challenge D'Angelo at Heatwave on August 30, or if the match is now a multi-man bout.