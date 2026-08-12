WWE NXT - 8/11/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 We Loved

Saquon Shugars was officially kicked out of DarkState on the May 19 edition of "NXT," but his feud with the faction's leader, Dion Lennox, is still going strong. While it feels like the feud has been forever long now, the pair have actually only had two televised matches against one another, and one of them was a six-man tag.

Shugars may have got the victory at Great American Bash, but Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James left him lying, leading to tonight's singles match, annoyingly weeks later, which was won by Lennox this time. Now that they're tied with one win each, it feels like the pair are headed toward a third bout, likely a stipulation match, at Heatwave, and the longer this goes on, the less interesting it becomes.

Tonight after the loss, Shugars had to be hyped up in the back by Grayson Waller, of all people, which I didn't love. If this was destined to continue, he should have been mad as hell already, waiting around the next corner for Lennox and the others with his baseball bat. My hatred of this all was then taken a step further when Lennox and Shugars' brawl took place in the middle of the Women's North American Championship match. I can't stand when brawls interrupt matches, especially ones for women's titles, and it just felt so unnecessary. "NXT" usually goes for backstage parking lot brawls, which is where this should have stayed, and it arguably would have been more effective. They could have been more brutal, with security still out there to separate them, and the women could have been left alone.

There are a few feuds and storylines that have gone on far too long now in "NXT," including Tavion Heights' impending heel turn, but Shugars being unable to rid himself of DarkState is perhaps the most egregious. That's likely because I just want to see Shugars on his own, doing his own thing. Hopefully that's the case soon, and maybe the Heatwave match will be Shugars and Lennox in a steel cage, to finally put this all to rest, without further DarkState interference. While I'm a bit worried about Shugars' creative moving forward past this all, anything would be better than this feud continuing for another three months.

Written by Daisy Ruth