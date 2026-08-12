TNA World Champ Nic Nemeth Reflects On Brock Lesnar's Legacy Following WWE Retirement

Earlier this month at WWE SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar's feud with Oba Femi came to an end when he lost to "The Ruler" inside Hell In A Cell. Just two days later, "The Beast" announced that he was officially retiring from professional wrestling.

Lesnar initially seemed to retire when he first lost to Femi at WrestleMania 42, but he returned just a month later and defeated the former NXT Champion at Clash In Italy. Whether or not Lesnar is truly done is still up for debate, but he's undoubtedly had one of the most decorated careers in WWE history, and according to TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, "The Conqueror" should be in the "Greatest Of All Time" conversation.

"He made it even in pro wrestling, he made it pretty official for someone who is done it all and is a jack of all trades when it comes to this kind of business is someone who brought some real believability to our sport," he shared on "Busted Open Radio." "I'm curious to see what the nation or the world thinks over the next couple of years. Do you start saying he's one of the greatest of all time?"

Later in the show, Nemeth argued that Lesnar should at least be considered as a top ten professional wrestler in history, explaining that his impact on the industry may be overlooked due to his accomplishments.

"We're going to have to start saying top ten all-time, one of the greatest of all time, because of that credibility and ... big moments that we're going to gloss over because of championships and being the one in 21-1. But there's a future there to where you say he's one of the greatest of all time."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.