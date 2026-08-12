First Two Semi Finalists Determined In NJPW's G1 Climax Tournament

The stars of New Japan Pro Wrestling are reaching the business end of the annual G1 Climax tournament as the first two semi finalists have been confirmed following today's action in the A Block.

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji was always going to be hard to overcome in this year's competition, and "Gene Blast" proved that fact to be true as he finished top of the A Block following his victory over Jake Lee on Day 16 of the tournament. Tsuji finished on 12 points with six wins and three losses, and thanks to the fact he finished top of the block, he will face whoever finishes second in the B Block, with that side of tournament concluding tomorrow evening.

Joining Tsuji in the semi finals from the A Block will be Ryohei Oiwa, who had everything to play for in his final block match against AEW star Konosuke Takeshita. Oiwa picked up the hard-fought victory over "The Alpha" which meant that he also finished on 12 points and will now face the winner of the B Block in the semi finals.

Takeshita himself also finished on 12 points, and was looking likely to advance to the next round heading into his match with Oiwa as the defending champion of the G1 Climax. However, due to the fact that he lost to both Oiwa and Tsuji during the tournament, he was eliminated by way of a tiebreaker.

As for who Tsuji and Oiwa can meet in the semi finals, four men are still in with contention of moving on from the B Block. Callum Newman, Ren Narita, Gabe Kidd, and Yuya Uemura all have 10 points with one match left, as does Drilla Moloney but he can't advance due to his head-to-head record. Uemura will take on OSKAR in his final match, Newman his United Empire stablemate in HENARE, and both Narita and Kidd will face each other at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo tomorrow to see who makes up the final four in this year's tournament.