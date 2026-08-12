Nic Nemeth Talks Pressure On Oba Femi Following Brock Lesnar Match At WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam concluded a little over a week ago, but everyone in the wrestling world is still talking about Brock Lesnar passing the torch to Oba Femi following "The Ruler's" victory in the pair's Hell in a Cell match. Following the bout, Lesnar got on the microphone and put over Femi as the "future." On "Busted Open Radio," Nic Nemeth said there is obviously a lot of pressure on Femi personally, but also when it comes to others backstage.

"[Say] I'm five years in the business and I'm in WWE and I watch this happen and I go, 'Alright. You don't trust me to be in any situation like this?'" he said. "'He gets [handed] the torch?' He's killed it so far, but... There's so many times in the past... that someone that I thought was the next guy taking Cena's crown, and you don't even know their names sometimes."

Nemeth said that Femi has been delivering every step of the way, and everyone, from fans both in and outside of the wrestling bubble, to wrestling veterans, are all in on him. He said that there's now a lot of pressure for Femi to go out and be more than just "pretty good."

"At some point, you have to start delivering bigger and better, because they've put a lot of stock in you," he said. "That pressure on his shoulder, once a couple of weeks go by, it's going to get real big... He's got a big uphill battle, but man, have they jumpstarted it with the biggest possible torch pass in the world, and I think it is all set up for him to be 'The Ruler' that he is."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.