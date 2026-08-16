Ex-WWE Star Nikki Cross Wants Newly-Purchased PROGRESS To Be The Top Indie Promotion

Former WWE star, and member of the Wyatt Sicks, Nikki Cross, now going by Nikki Storm, has hit the ground running since her departure from the company in April. At the end of May, just a little over a month following her release, Cross and her husband, Big Damo, former WWE talent Killain Dain, purchased UK independent promotion Progress Wrestling. The first show under their leadership followed shortly after, on June 7.

Cross spoke on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" about her 10 years in WWE, and what's next for her. She said it's been an "insane" few months, but their purchase of Progress came down to perfect timing.

"I don't know if it would have still happened if I was still with WWE," she said. "It just felt like perfect timing. The right place. The right time. The right circumstances... Damo and I, our goal is to make Progress Wrestling the number one independent promotion in the world. We've got a long ways to go, but that's the mission."

Cross said she and her husband want to give young talent opportunities. She explained that Europe is a hot bed for professional wrestling right now.

"The talent is there and just waiting to be tapped into, and that's what we want to do with Progress Wrestling," she said. We want the style to be aggressive and intense... We want our stories to be involved."

As for making Progress her own home, Cross explained she wants to wrestle all over the world. She said she's been keeping her eye on the indie scene for the last 10 years, and she can't wait to get out there.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.