MJF Earns Number 2 Spot In AEW All In Casino Gauntlet

MJF defeated "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Nick Wayne in a three-way to determine the Number Two spot in AEW All In's Casino Gauntlet.

The three were battling during "AEW Dynamite" for the second entry into the Casino Gauntlet match to determine a number one contender to whoever holds the World Championship following Kenny Omega's defense against Will Ospreay. Andrade secured the first entrance in the match, which, given it will end after just one fall, carries a significant advantage over the others booked in the match.

MJF initially refused to get involved in the match, rather heading to commentary to profess his plan to let Wayne and Bailey weaken one another so he could pick their bones. He did return to the ring eventually but found himself flying back out of it so Wayne and Bailey could continue.

Bailey got the better of Wayne and also sent him to the outside, going to follow him before MJF returned to the fold and sought for the Heatseeker. He was dumped overhead by Bailey who then moonsaulted onto the pair of his opponents.

MJF climbed toward Paul Wight on commentary and asked for his help but the commentator took pleasure in refusing him.

The action returned to the ring and Bailey got a near-fall on Wayne off a Shooting Star Press, but then Wayne looked to have the match won with a Prodigy-Plex, only for MJF to break the fall before three.

Bailey delivered Ultima Weapon to Wayne and had the match won, but not for himself. MJF threw him from the ring, cinching in the Salt of the Earth armbar on Wayne and getting the academic submission for the win.