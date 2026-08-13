AEW TNT Champ Kevin Knight Gets Underhanded Win Over Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has achieved a lot in his illustrious career, but one title he has never held is the AEW TNT Championship. On the August 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite," he looked to change that when he challenged Kevin Knight for the TNT Title, but it was "The Jet" who left Las Vegas, Nevada with the title in hand.

Both men had a share of the offense in the early going and tried to get things done within the first few minutes, but when the action spilled to the outside, Knight naturally had the advantage as Don Callis kept finding ways to get himself involved in the action. The champion would try everything, including some underhanded tactics by getting his feet on the ropes when attempting a pinfall, but Jericho kept powering out, and even tried putting his own feet on the ropes. Jericho even took Callis out of the equation by chasing him around ringside, while having the awareness to land a knee strike to Knight who went for a dive over the top rope.

Jericho showed signs of getting the victory when he was able to come back from Knight's leaping Lariat to the outside, as well as the Coast-To-Coast Drop Kick which he kicked out of, and even a Screwdriver to the head courtesy of Callis. However, it was a simple Low Blow behind the referee's back and a Crash Landing that put Jericho away as Knight made yet another successful defense of his crown.

Knight will now turn his attention to a man who reportedly issued a challenge to him on "AEW Collision," Darby Allin. The former AEW World Champion threw down the gauntlet to the TNT Champion for a Falls Count Anywhere Match at AEW All In London 2026, but Knight opted to face Jericho instead and make Darby wait. Now he's beaten Jericho, time will tell if Darby will get his wish at Wembley Stadium.