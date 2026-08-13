Remaining Semi Finalists Move On In 2026 NJPW G1 Climax Tournament

On August 12, NJPW stars Yota Tsuji and Ryohei Oiwa booked their places in the semi finals of this year's G1 Climax tournament by finishing first and second in the A Block. Now their opponents in the semi finals have been determined as the B Block concluded earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Joining Tsuji and Oiwa in the semi finals will be Callum Newman and Yuya Uemura, who emerged victorious from their matches to earn the top two spots in their block. Uemura managed to get past OSKAR to finish on 12 points, while Newman defeated his United Empire stablemate HENARE in the show's main event to also finish on 12 points. However, due to the fact that Newman had defeated Uemura on the first night of the tournament, he finished in first place thanks to his head-to-head record against Uemura, who has to settle with second place in the B Block.

NJPW G1 Climax 36 — Semi-Final Matches

August 15 — Ryogoku Kokugikan •Yota Tsuji [A1] vs. Yuya Uemura [B2]

•Callum Newman [B1] vs. Ryohei Oiwa [A2]#G1CLIMAX36 #NJPW pic.twitter.com/AR8c4K5p7M — Chris Samsa (@TheChrisSamsa) August 13, 2026

That now means that Newman will take on Oiwa in one semi final, while the other bout will see Tsuji take on Uemura. Those matches will take place on Day 18 of the tournament at Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo on August 15, with the winners moving on to the final on August 16, which will also be held at Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Newman and Uemura weren't the only men to finish on 12 points in the B Block however, as AEW star Gabe Kidd also reached that point tally by earning a win over Ren Narita. Both men were still able to qualify for the semi finals heading into their bout as they both walked with 10 points each, but due to Kidd losing to Newman and Uemura throughout the competition, he misses out on the final four on a tiebreaker, much like fellow AEW star Konosuke Takeshita missed out on a top two finish in the A Block due to his head-to-head record against Tsuji and Oiwa.