WWE's Trick Williams Says 'Whoop That Trick' Is 'More Than Just A Theme Song'

Trick Williams has been steadily establishing himself on WWE's main roster, already securing a 104-day reign with the United States Championship before dropping the belt to the returning Baron Corbin at SummerSlam. Since his WWE NXT days, Williams has been heavily associated with a chant repeated by the fans, which has continued on the main roster: "Whoop That Trick." Sitting down with ESPN Houston, Williams commented on the chant.

"It never gets old, especially the way it all came about. It was just so organic, you know what I mean? It was lighting in a bottle," he said. "People say, 'Oh, man, it's just a theme song.' No, it's not just a theme song!"

Williams went on to explain that his parents named him Matrick, combining their names to form his. He later shortened his name to Trick when he began playing football, and he carried the name with him to pro wrestling. Eventually, the NXT fans adopted the chant, and he believes it fits perfectly with his story.

"It's more than just a theme song. This is a lifetime of things just coming together, and giving the people what they want; which is a good time!"

Williams has credited Booker T adlibbing the phrase during "NXT 2.0," but Booker was likely paying homage to the 2005 film "Hustle & Flow," where the phrase originates from. In the movie, actor Terrence Howard's character DJay performs a song in which he repeats the phrase. The song was originally written by rapper Al Kapone.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ESPN Houston" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.