Baron Corbin Brawls His Way To WWE United States Title At SummerSlam

Baron Corbin won his second WWE United States Championship of his career, just weeks following his return to the company, by defeating Trick Williams during night two of WWE SummerSlam. Rapper Lil Yachty attempted to help Williams throughout the match, but the assistance didn't make a difference.

Williams went right after Corbin as the bell rang and hit a Trick Slap to get Corbin into the corner. The men battled outside of the ring, where Williams sent Corbin shoulder-first into the barricade. While his opponent was down, Williams set up a table on the outside of the ring.

Corbin hit a Deep Six on the outside to Williams and battered the champion around the ring, sending him crashing into the steel steps. Williams beat the referee's count at eight, and Corbin continued to beat him down, before Corbin sent him right back to the outside. Yachty got in Corbin's face and armed himself with a kendo stick, chasing the challenger back into the ring.

Williams hit a neck breaker, followed by a Book End, but couldn't keep Corbin down. Corbin raked Williams' eyes to counter a move up on the champion's shoulders. As the referee was distracted, Yachty hit Corbin with the kendo stick. The pair countered one another's finishers, and Corbin grabbed the United States title from outside of the ring.

Yachty tried to take it out of his hands, and Corbin raised him up to the apron. Williams knocked into Corbin, then Corbin into the rapper, sending Yachty crashing through the table below. With the referee's back turned once again, Corbin hit Williams with the belt, then followed up with the End of Days for the victory.