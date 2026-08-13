Ex-WWE Star Nikki Cross Reflects On Playing Abby The Witch As Tribute To Bray Wyatt

Nikki Cross has taken on various wrestling personas as a wrestler. In WWE, she was a member of SAnitY, played a superhero, and was a witch. Following WrestleMania 42, she was released, alongside the rest of the Wyatt Sicks. It was a surprising move as The Wyatts had been involved in a storyline leading up to their release. They also had a special place for fans as they were a group who continuously played homage to the late Bray Wyatt.

For Cross, playing Abby the Witch was a challenge that she enjoyed. During an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Cross explained that the character was fun to play because she's the opposite of her. "It was a really fun challenge being a little creepier, a little scarier. It scared my mom, she couldn't even watch me on television because the Abby character scared her so much. My nieces and nephews weren't even allowed to watch because it was too creepy and scary." Cross said she's played many different characters and she's been very protective of them. She creates a backstory for each of them and finds something she connects with in all of them.

Cross confirmed that Abby the Witch was the creation of Wyatt. Abby was already an image in the WWE audience's mind. Since it was his brainchild, she had to figure out how to pay her respects to him. "I wanted to pay homage to that, but also make it my own and do something that I wanted Bray to be proud of and I wanted his family to be proud of." She created a backstory of a little girl in Glasgow that didn't fit in and merged her with her SAnitY character because she thinks that Bray would've wanted her to become Abby.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.