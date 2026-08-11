Nikki Cross Calls WWE Release Of Wyatt Sicks 'Unexpected'

Some of the most surprising WWE departures in the slew of post-WrestleMania 42 releases were all five members of the Wyatt Sicks. Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy, the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt, to whom the faction was paying tribute, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross were all let go from the company.

As the faction's 90-day clauses have come to an end, some are speaking out about their departures. Cross spoke on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," a few weeks following Gacy's appearance, and talked about how unexpected it was for her.

"I always feel attached to the characters, so it's always difficult to say 'goodbye,'" she explained. "With WWE, I was there for 10 years. I got to travel the world. I got to make amazing friends... It's always hard to say 'goodbye' to such a substantial, significant chapter in your life, and that being said, I'm so excited for my next chapter... It was unexpected and it's always hard to say 'goodbye' to a character and people you become so bonded with. Myself, and Dexter, and Joe Gacy, and Bo Dallas, and Erick Rowan, we've shared something that I don't know if anyone will ever be able to relate to."

Cross said despite difficulties parting with her previous characters, Nikki A.S.H and her Sanity character, included, she explained, she doesn't ever want to be stuck in the past. She told Van Vliet after her 10 years in WWE, she's excited for the next 10 years. Her latest venture post-WWE is owning and operating Progress Wrestling, which she purchased alongside her husband, Big Damo, at the end of May.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.