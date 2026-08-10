Former WWE Star Joe Gacy Reflects On Atmosphere Leading Up To Release

Along with several other stars, Wyatt Sicks members Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross were among the most notable names WWE cut from the roster back in April. But it wasn't a total surprise, at least how Gacy explained it during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." Gacy revealed he had an inkling things were going south for the group, especially after several plans for them during WrestleMania week were changed, and they were beaten decisively by the MFTs the 'SmackDown' before Mania. One week later, it became even more apparent the writing was on the wall.

"We were supposed to have a 'SmackDown' in Fort Worth, which we were booked," Gacy said. "We had it on our schedule, we got travel for it. And then I think I asked travel a question about a flight, and then they just came back with 'You guys are actually canceled off the show. I'm going to cancel your travel.' So we were like 'Huh. That's interesting.' So I had to cancel all my hotels and stuff. So it was, I guess...so it might've been a week after Vegas that we got the call. I guess everyone called it Black Friday or whatever. Yeah, so that was when that happened."

Despite how things looked, and despite admitting that the group was all a bit frustrated with their direction at that point in time, Gacy and the others were a bit taken back that all of them were let go.

"We were surprised as well," Gacy said. "And I know we were talking about it. I'm shocked that they let all of us go. I'm shocked that they let Taylor go. I thought for sure, if it's going to be us, he'll still be there doing something."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription