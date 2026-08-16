Chelsea Green Says Unreal Helped Her Discover Similarities With Former WWE Star

Chelsea Green finally reached the top of the Women's Division at SummerSlam when she bested Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton to become the current Interim WWE Women's Champion.

Interestingly, for Green, this hasn't been the only development of her career, as Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes she shares several similarities with a former WWE Champion.

"I didn't [see it] until people started saying that to me after UNREAL Season 1 came out! I mean, I would be so narcissistic to be comparing myself to somebody so incredible! Of course, once the world told me that and actually Triple H pulled me aside and told me that, and he compared me to the likes of Daniel Bryan and Kofi [Kingston]," she stated during an interview with "Complex Graps."

Green went on to clarify that the comparisons weren't rooted in any shared wrestling ability or potential prowess, but instead in how hard the fans have rallied behind her, much like they did with both Bryan Danielson during his WWE tenure and Kofi Kingston ahead of his WWE Championship run. She then went on to give fans the credit for her SummerSlam match, claiming that she's since received texts from the likes of Mick Foley and X-Pac, who both congratulated her after her title win.

"If you asked me 12 years ago, 'Hey, will Mick Foley and X-Pac and Leilani [Kai] and Tori [Wilson] and all these Hall of Famers be texting you, telling you they were crying – sending you pictures of them crying?' I would have thought you were crazy," she exclaimed. "My character work got me here, and that's what a lot of them did."

Green knows she wouldn't be here without the support of her fans.

"The fans pushed them and steered the ship, and now here we are," she continued. "Here we are: 2026 and Chelsea Green is your Women's Champion."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Complex Graps," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.