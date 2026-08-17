WWE's Blake Monroe Reveals Songs She'd License As Theme Music For Special Entrance

Blake Monroe has had a penchant for spectacle ever since her "WWE NXT" debut, from the vignettes advertising her arrival to her very first appearance in the promotion. Monroe's presentation has been praised by fans, but could the former NXT Women's North American Champion do with some licensed music to legitimize her?

"Glamorous forever — why do I need a different song?" she exclaimed after being asked the question during an interview with "The Wrestling Classic," before it was clarified that the theme would be used for a special one-off entrance. "I feel like maybe 'Doves Cry' or 'Purple Rain' ... God, okay now you've got me thinking — Madonna, 'Like A Prayer' or 'Material Girl' ... like, 'Purple Rain' would be epic, but 'Material Girl' would be so fun."

In the same interview, Monroe talked about her pending main roster debut entrance, while praising Paul "Triple H" Levesque for being a hands-on boss. She also expressed excitement about her official debut, claiming that her WWE entrance is actually being slightly reworked for the main roster, and that Levesque has specifically been helping her put things together.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.