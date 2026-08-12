WWE's Blake Monroe Talks Working With Triple H, Is Excited To Get New Entrance

Blake Monroe has revealed what it has been like to work under WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque following her move from "WWE NXT" to "WWE SmackDown."

After having been under Shawn Michaels' tutelage in "NXT," Monroe now has the opportunity to learn from another Hall of Famer, Triple H, on the main roster. The former AEW star is eager to get going under "The Game" and is particularly excited to collaborate with him to create a new entrance.

"He's amazing. He's so hands-on, and I'm really excited," said Monroe to "The Wrestling Classic." "I mean, I've worked with him a little bit, but obviously I haven't had my official debut just yet. I'm excited for all the entrances 'cause I think my entrance is going to change a little bit, and I feel like Triple H is very good at the entrances. So I'm excited to see what we come up with."

Monroe is eager to learn from the many legends who are part of WWE, explaining that she has always had a hunger to learn and improve her character, which she aims to do on the main roster as well.

"But no, I'm really excited, and I think like being at WWE, like there's so many Hall of Famers or just people that I watched as a child growing up, and they have, what, 20, 30 years in the business? They know more than me. So it's exciting to like get advice and feedback and perspective on something, and I've always prided myself in my career on constantly growing my character and my wrestling, and that's why I traveled the world. So, you know, I've learned so much, but there's still so much more I can do and learn," admitted Monroe.

Since making her debut on the blue brand in May, the former AEW star has ambushed the likes of Giulia and Chelsea Green, but is yet to wrestle on the Friday night show.