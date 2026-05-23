Ex-NXT Star Blake Monroe Makes Main Roster Debut In WWE SmackDown Backstage Segment

Former "WWE NXT" Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe made her "WWE SmackDown" debut after weeks of video teases in a brief backstage segment with Chelsea Green Friday night. As Green was walking backstage after assisting Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton against the Irresistible Forces during Stratton's open challenge earlier in the night, Monroe met up with her.

Monroe introduced herself, and Green shook her hand, and said Monroe probably already knew who she was. "The Glamour" said that she had watched Green out there with Stratton, but "wish I didn't." Monroe then stepped out of the way, and Nia Jax attacked Green.

"The Glamour" was called up to the main roster after WrestleMania 42, following her casket match loss to Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley. Though she was called up alongside the likes of Ricky Saints, Joe Hendry, Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, and Fatal Influence, Monroe was the last to debut. Last week, she wrestled a dark match before "SmackDown" against Jordynne Grace.