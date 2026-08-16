Nikki Cross Looks Back On Winning Money In The Bank, WWE Women's Title

Before her second run with The Wyatt Sicks, Nikki Cross was known as the heroic "Nikki A.S.H." As the comic heroine, she won the Money in the Bank briefcase, which she cashed in to capture the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

"I always wanted to be 'That Person' for the company. I wanted to be the Top Girl," Cross said during a recent interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet." She then noted that she feels nothing but gratitude towards WWE for allowing her to represent the company as the top woman during her aforementioned title run. "That's something I always wanted, and I worked towards, and getting to do that, carry out those responsibilities, and I feel like I did myself proud, I did the company proud, and I made my family proud."

Cross interestingly claimed that she found out very late that she'd be winning the MitB briefcase, but expressed that she didn't embrace the excitement because she tried to be empathetic to all the other girls who wouldn't be winning that night. Even more surprisingly, Cross claimed she'd also find out that she'd successfully cash in the night of "RAW."

"You almost, I don't know if censor's the right word," she said, "but you're like, 'Okay, professional environment, be a businesswoman, okay?' And then you're like, 'Thank you so much for this opportunity, I'm gonna kill it,' you know?"

Cross was all nerves before the moment.

"That night, and I'm [backstage], Rhea [Ripley] and Charlotte [Flair] are having their match, and I'm like, 'Don't fall. Do not trip and fall,'" she added. "The show was almost out of time, and I have never ran so fast in my life."

Cross also expressed that celebrating with the crowd was something she'd always dreamed of, and praised the fans for being so important to pro wrestling.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.