Former Zelina Vega Opens Up About WWE Release, Recent Name Change

Zelina Vega's WWE career came to an end when the company released her and her husband Aleister Black in tandem, just days after WrestleMania 42. While speaking with Denise Salcedo, Vega admitted that she initially didn't see the move coming; still, she's seemingly made peace with it.

"The thing is I still have had a wonderful career with WWE," Vega said. "Regardless of anything, when it comes to that, and obviously I was released prior as well, but I still had almost a 10-year career there. The way I look at it is like, yes, my husband and I both got released, but I was able to meet my husband and make him my husband because of WWE. I had that moment in Puerto Rico at Backlash because of WWE. I really try to spin things into a positive regardless. It's really hard because, as I said a million times, I'm such a big advocate for mental health, that not everything is going to be sunshine and rainbows. Not every day is going to be a happy one. I think I've dealt with the ups and the downs of it."

According to Vega, wrestlers typically go into one of two modes after receiving such news: panic or survival. In her case, Vega leaned toward a survival mentality, with a focus on remembering the positive aspects of her WWE run. This includes WWE Backlash 2023, where she challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship before an electric Puerto Rico crowd. Vega also holds her portrayal as three-time WWE Women's Champion AJ Lee in the "Fighting with My Family" film close to her heart.

Vega left WWE as a one-time Women's United States Champion and one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, the latter feat of which she enjoyed alongside Carmella.