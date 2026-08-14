Nic Nemeth Earns Successful TNA Title Defense Over Jeff Hardy In Impact Main Event

Nic Nemeth defeated Jeff Hardy to retain the World Championship in the main event of Thursday's "TNA Impact."

Nemeth held the advantage in the opening stages of the bout, with the tide turning towards the challenger as the action went to the outside. Hardy launched Nemeth into the steel steps, returning him to the ring and making the cover for a near-fall.

The champion came back to deliver a standing elbow before eventually draping Hardy from the ropes and delivering a dropkick to his mid-section. He follows that up with another standing elbow drop and went for a braggadocious cover for another near-fall.

Nemeth raked Hardy's eyes out of frustration before falling victim to a brief comeback rally; Hardy delivered Twist of Fate and sought for the Swanton Bomb. Nemeth got his knees up and countered a second attempt at Twist of Fate with his own Danger Zone finisher to secure the winning pinfall.

Nemeth and his brother, Ryan, will now look forward to challenging Jeff and Matt Hardy for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Lockdown.