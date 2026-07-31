Nic & Ryan Nemeth Vs. Hardy Brothers, More Steel Cage Matches Set For TNA Lockdown

The card for TNA Lockdown has begun taking shape through the announcement of four cage matches. A TNA X-Division Championship rematch between Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander emerged as the first order of business after the former laid out a challenge to the reigning champion on "TNA Impact." Later in the show, TNA confirmed three more bouts set to take place inside the chain-linked structure.

This includes a TNA World Tag Team Championship match pitting Nic and Ryan Nemeth against Matt and Jeff Hardy. The Hardys initially came out to the ring to celebrate their successful title defense against The Righteous from the week prior. In the midst of it, the Nemeth brothers then approached them with claims of Nic being the greatest wrestler of all time and a request for a tag team title shot. The Hardys wasted little time to accept it; TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then made it official for Lockdown under the added condition that Nic would firstly defend his TNA World Championship against Jeff and Ryan would face Matt in singles competition.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Allie will also be in action at Lockdown after the former's disappearance caused the latter to lash out during her two-on-one title defense against The Elegance Brand (M and Heather by Elegance) on "Impact." Allie's actions prompted the referee to disqualify her; nevertheless, she technically retained the titles for her team, with a rematch against the Elegance brand now set for the August 23 event in Chicago.

A backstage confrontation between AJ Francis and Elijah ensured that their respective feud would also continue, this time under the force of a steel cage at Lockdown.