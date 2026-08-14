JBL Discusses Legacy Of Dory Funk Jr. After WWE HOFer's Death

Last week, the wrestling world said goodbye to one of its long-time and decorated performers, Dory Funk Jr. His memory, however, continues to live on in those he wrestled, trained, and entertained.

This includes WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, who worked alongside Dory's brother Terry on a number of occasions. According to JBL, Dory Jr. will most likely be recognized for his historic reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion, which stretched from 1969 until 1973.

"I think he'd want to be remembered as an NWA champion, and I hope that's how he's remembered," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle." "He was a great trainer. There's no doubt about that. He was an incredible trainer because Dory knew how to work. Dory did not have a great body. He wasn't this guy you walk out and you go, 'Oh, man. Look, look at that guy.' But when he wrestled, he was awesome. Some guys just grow out there in the ring. That's how Dory Funk was. He can wrestle with anybody. I think the legacy is going to be more about the NWA champion. I hope it is because I think we're alike enough to think that's what I'd want to be remembered as more than a trainer."

Dory made his professional wrestling debut in 1963, with his in-ring career going on to span more than 60 years. His final bout pitted him and Osamu Nishimura against Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi in Japan in 2024. As for a favorite match of Dory's, JBL pointed to his tag team classics with the Brisco brothers, Jack and Jerry.