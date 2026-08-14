JBL Discusses Legacy Of Dory Funk Jr. After WWE HOFer's Death
Last week, the wrestling world said goodbye to one of its long-time and decorated performers, Dory Funk Jr. His memory, however, continues to live on in those he wrestled, trained, and entertained.
This includes WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, who worked alongside Dory's brother Terry on a number of occasions. According to JBL, Dory Jr. will most likely be recognized for his historic reign as NWA World Heavyweight Champion, which stretched from 1969 until 1973.
"I think he'd want to be remembered as an NWA champion, and I hope that's how he's remembered," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle." "He was a great trainer. There's no doubt about that. He was an incredible trainer because Dory knew how to work. Dory did not have a great body. He wasn't this guy you walk out and you go, 'Oh, man. Look, look at that guy.' But when he wrestled, he was awesome. Some guys just grow out there in the ring. That's how Dory Funk was. He can wrestle with anybody. I think the legacy is going to be more about the NWA champion. I hope it is because I think we're alike enough to think that's what I'd want to be remembered as more than a trainer."
Dory made his professional wrestling debut in 1963, with his in-ring career going on to span more than 60 years. His final bout pitted him and Osamu Nishimura against Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi in Japan in 2024. As for a favorite match of Dory's, JBL pointed to his tag team classics with the Brisco brothers, Jack and Jerry.
JBL Recalls Dory's Famous Clashes With The Brisco Brothers
"Not a specific favorite, but I love the ones with Jack Brisco," JBL said. "I don't know which one I would like best out of all those, but I love the tag team matches with the Funk brothers versus the Briscos. I love Dory working with Jack because it showed you. I mean, here's Jack, who is this legendary amateur wrestler, also this legendary NWA champion as is Dory. But those matches, man, people that saw those matches talk about those matches 40, 50 years later because they were that good. Those two guys were just different level. Every generation has a few guys like that. Those were the two best, and it shows."
Dory and Jack crossed paths more than 100 times in the ring, both in singles and tag team competition. Several of them also involved the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, with both Dory and Jack defending the title at different points. Their final recorded faceoff took place in May 1983 as the Brisco Brothers bested Dory and Jake Roberts in a tournament final to determine the NWA Tag Team Championship contenders.
JBL inducted the Brisco Brothers into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008. The Funks (Dory Jr. and Terry) received their own induction the following year, courtesy of "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. Their father, Dory Funk Sr., was welcomed into the WWE Hall of Fame Legacy wing in 2025. Terry Funk died in 2023 at the age of 79.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something to Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.