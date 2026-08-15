Baron Corbin Defeats Carmelo Hayes, Retains WWE Men's US Title On SmackDown

Baron Corbin defeated Carmelo Hayes to retain the United States Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

Corbin dominated over Hayes for much of the bout, Hayes instead being constricted to brief bursts of high-flying and fast-paced offense, only to more often than not wind up losing his advantage to Corbin's strength. Hayes still came back and in an extended flurry delivered a springboard reverse bulldog and a frog splash for respective near-falls. But once more as he sought the First 48 he was hit with a big boot for Corbin to retake control.

Corbin delivered Deep Six and went for the cover, but Hayes managed to get his shoulder up before three. Hayes dropped Corbin with four First 48s and went up top looking for Nothing But Net, but Corbin rose to send him flying from the top rope to the outside floor. Hayes landed rough and Corbin dispensed him back in the ring, hitting End of Days to secure the winning pinfall and title retention.

Trick Williams emerged on the entrance ramp after the match, with Lil Yachty sneaking up behind Corbin while the championship rivals stared one another down. Yachty hit Corbin with a kendo stick repeatedly, not appearing to do much damage so much as distracting him for Williams to get the advantage. Williams made use of it to hit the Trick Shot and stood tall over Corbin with Yachty to close the segment.