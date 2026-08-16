Finn Balor & Becky Lynch Name WWE Stars They Believe Would Succeed In The UFC
Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are closely connected, with a number of performers from each sport crossing over into the other. MMA fighters Shayna Baszler, Lola Vice, and Matt Riddle have successfully transitioned into full-time wrestling careers. Conversely, former wrestling champions Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley moved from the squared circle to the cage at one point.
WWE and UFC, two of the world's biggest wrestling and MMA promotions, now live under the same umbrella, meaning the potential for future crossovers is even higher. Speaking with "NinaDrama," WWE stars Finn Balor and Becky Lynch identified which of their peers would likely thrive in the UFC if given the opportunity.
Balor pointed toward two current WWE champions and two former ones. "Well, Brock Lesnar certainly held his own very, very well," he said. "He's a [UFC] Heavyweight Champion. Another person, who's current Intercontinental Champion, Chad Gable, who's a former Olympian. He has that wrestling background. I think he could probably translate that into the cage. Shinsuke Nakamura has a lot of real fights under his belt, so I'm sure he'd be able to compete. A lot of the guys do jiu-jitsu. Baron Corbin does jiu-jitsu. He's one of our heavier guys. I think he'd probably do well in the cage, too."
Chad Gable, a former amateur wrestler, captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship by besting Penta at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Baron Corbin claimed the WWE United States Championship at the same event. Lesnar, meanwhile, marked his last pro wrestling match by facing Oba Femi there, then announcing his retirement days later.
Nia Jax In The UFC?
In the eyes of Lynch, similar UFC potential lies in her former foe and WWE Women's Champion, Nia Jax.
"Who's like a scrapper? I feel like Nia Jax might do alright," Lynch said. "Nia Jax, she broke my nose once. She has a hell of a punch. She broke my nose. We're all good now. I was a little bit out of it, but I continued on. [My nose] is a little crooked, but yeah, I beat up Ronda Rousey that night actually. I got punched in the face by Nia Jax. My nose was broken, bleeding all over the place. Then out came that weirdo [Ronda Rousey]. She came storming down and I beat her up some more. It was wonderful. I beat the bejeezus out of her. I loved it. It was great. The crowd was chanting 'one more time,' and so, I hit her with a steel chair one more time."
The incident in reference occurred on the "WWE Raw" episode ahead of Survivor Series 2018. In the midst of a brawl between the "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" women's roster members, Jax blasted Lynch in the face, and in turn, accidently fractured her nose. Lynch later embraced it as she famously stood amongst the crowd with a face full of blood. Nevertheless, Charlotte Flair went on to replace her in her scheduled PLE match against Ronda Rousey.
In August 2026, Lynch is now a member of the "Raw" brand, eyeing the WWE Women's World Championship. Jax resides on WWE's blue brand, with her sights set on the Interim WWE Women's Title sitting around the waist of Chelsa Green.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "NinaDrama" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.