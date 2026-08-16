Finn Balor & Becky Lynch Name WWE Stars They Believe Would Succeed In The UFC

Professional wrestling and mixed martial arts are closely connected, with a number of performers from each sport crossing over into the other. MMA fighters Shayna Baszler, Lola Vice, and Matt Riddle have successfully transitioned into full-time wrestling careers. Conversely, former wrestling champions Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley moved from the squared circle to the cage at one point.

WWE and UFC, two of the world's biggest wrestling and MMA promotions, now live under the same umbrella, meaning the potential for future crossovers is even higher. Speaking with "NinaDrama," WWE stars Finn Balor and Becky Lynch identified which of their peers would likely thrive in the UFC if given the opportunity.

Balor pointed toward two current WWE champions and two former ones. "Well, Brock Lesnar certainly held his own very, very well," he said. "He's a [UFC] Heavyweight Champion. Another person, who's current Intercontinental Champion, Chad Gable, who's a former Olympian. He has that wrestling background. I think he could probably translate that into the cage. Shinsuke Nakamura has a lot of real fights under his belt, so I'm sure he'd be able to compete. A lot of the guys do jiu-jitsu. Baron Corbin does jiu-jitsu. He's one of our heavier guys. I think he'd probably do well in the cage, too."

Chad Gable, a former amateur wrestler, captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship by besting Penta at WWE SummerSlam 2026. Baron Corbin claimed the WWE United States Championship at the same event. Lesnar, meanwhile, marked his last pro wrestling match by facing Oba Femi there, then announcing his retirement days later.