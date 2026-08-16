WWE's Cody Rhodes Says Neck Tattoo Is 'Greatest Regret' Of His Life

When Cody Rhodes first unveiled his large neck tattoo, modeled after his 'American Nightmare' logo, many online fans ridiculed him for it. Some fans on the other end questioned why Rhodes would get a large neck tattoo before any other part of his body, but he seemed to be happy with how his tattoo turned out at the time. Fast-forward to today, and 'The American Nightmare' is looking at his tattoo with clearer eyes.

"I'd say it's the greatest regret of my life," he claimed during an episode of his "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes" podcast. "But it also...it's had some very beneficial elements of it."

Rhodes has a "complicated" relationship with the tattoo, especially after seeing how other cover-ups turned out.

"There's a wrestler out there who has a Brahma Bull on his arm, but knew when he broke into a business that was somebody else's, he got it because he was a fan of The Rock and he had a Panther put on top of it," Rhodes said. "I ain't trying to get it removed and we're gonna rock this until the end."

Rhodes then admitted that the tattoo didn't end up how he actually had hoped.

"It was so big," he lamented. "If my dad was to come back to life, he would not say congrats. He would not say – He would lose his s**t. 'You have ruined yourself.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.