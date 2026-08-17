Cody Rhodes Vs. Randy Orton Made Official For WWE Sunday Night's Main Event

After the chaotic brawl that transpired between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes this past Friday, "WWE SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis took to social media on Saturday to announce that a singles match has been made between both competitors next month at Sunday Night's Main Event.

"Following a Friday last night on 'SmackDown' filled with emotion, with passion and intensity, but as far as Cody Rhodes is concerned, there's only one thing on his mind and that's revenge. And I'm pleased to announce that I have followed through on the promise I made to Cody last night on "SmackDown" when I told him I would do everything I could to make it happen. I am here today to tell you that I have made it happen. Sunday, September 6, Sunday's Night Main Event, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Cody Rhodes gets his chance at revenge when he goes one-one with Randy Orton."

BREAKING NEWS: At @WWE Sunday Night's Main Event on September 6th in Atlanta GA, @CodyRhodes goes 1-on-1 with @RandyOrton. pic.twitter.com/aFpNqc7beF — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 15, 2026

The feud between Orton and Rhodes began earlier this year when "The Viper" turned heel during the lead up to his WrestleMania 42 match for the Undisputed WWE Championship against "The American Nightmare." However, what looked to be the start to a blood feud quickly turned into one of the most criticized rivalries of the year when WWE and TKO made the decision to align sports media personality Pat McAfee with Orton for mainstream appeal. In addition to fans being upset with McAfee's involvement, the match between Orton and Rhodes at WrestleMania was poorly received, and after "The Legend Killer" failed to win the title, he went on hiatus from the ring for months.

It was only until two weeks ago when Orton returned at SummerSlam and hit the RKO on Rhodes to prevent him from winning the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. Now, Orton and Rhodes will hopefully have the match that many wanted to see at WrestleMania, when both men go one-on-one at Sunday Night's Main Event without McAfee attached to the storyline.