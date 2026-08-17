Jeff Cobb Comments On NJPW Return Following WWE Run

Jeff Cobb made his return to NJPW on Sunday during the G1 Climax 36 finale when he turned on Callum Newman and joined Unbound Co. It was Cobb's first appearance in the company since April 2025. He debuted in WWE at Backlash the following month when he helped Solo Sikoa. Cobb was released from WWE as part of the post WrestleMania 42 cuts. Following his release, he was reportedly backstage at Wrestling Dontaku, spurring rumors about a return to the company.

In postmatch comments, Cobb made references to WWE when explaining his whereabouts. He told the camera to zoom in to see his goosebumps. "I didn't lie. Jeff Cobb didn't leave New Japan. I was just on hiatus. I was on the beaches relaxing, trying to remember what was going on and I tuned into njpw1972.com and I saw all the matches. I knew what was going on. I saw what happened to the United Empire. Callum, your attitude needs checkin'. In my mind, you're still that young kid that, 'hey Jeff, help me. Help me!' The reason I took a little hiatus is because when Ospreay left, I, myself, and the Great-O-Khan tried to carry the United Empire into a new generation, into a new high. And you guys let some Hot Topic manager almost kill the Empire."

"I'm back here in New Japan where the real wrestling is. I plan to join Unbound Co. because I'm not bounded by anything anymore. I'm not bounded by The Knockout Corporation. The only knockout I need are the Knockout Brothers. And the only thing I need now is to take Callum to the woodshed."

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