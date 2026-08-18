Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee Advance In WHC No. 1 Contender's Tournament On WWE Raw

Rey Fénix and Dragon Lee advanced in the No. 1 contender tournament to face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico.

Fénix faced El Fiscal and it was each man's debut match on "WWE Raw." After locking up, Fiscal had Fénix on his shoulders, but he escaped. Fiscal took Fénix down. They ran the ropes and Fiscal landed a dropkick and followed with a top rope crossbody. Fénix responded with a springboard flipping cutter. They battled on the turnbuckle and Fénix headbutted him off, walked the ropes to kick him off the apron & followed with a springboard crossbody.

Fiscal lifted Fénix over his head and dumped him onto the rope and followed with a lariat. Fénix landed multiple kicks and a enzuiguri before connecting with a top rope springboard. Fiscal intercepted Fénix and went for a piledriver. Fénix escaped and hit a Mexican Muscle Buster for the win.

Lee went one-on-one with El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. in their first-ever singles matchup. Lee put him in a side headlock and attempted a shoulder tackle takedown. Wagner sent him to the mat. Lee hit a head scissors takedown. Lee sent Wagner to the corner and ran up the ropes to hit him with a knee and followed with a Death Valley Driver. Wagner with two tilt-o-whirl backbreakers. He followed with a rolling senton off the apron. Lee tripped him in the corner and kicked him in the head. Wagner responded with a kick that turned Lee inside out.

Lee landed a German Suplex and followed with a shotei and DDT. He followed with a tope suicida. Wagner went up top, but Lee put him in the Tree of Woe and double stomped his chest. Wagner was on the apron when Lee went for a headscissors, but he caught Lee and threw him into the ring and landed a frog splash. Wagner went for Wagner Driver, but Lee escaped. Wagner landed a superplex. Lee countered the Wagner Driver again and landed Operation Dragon for the win.

Fénix and Lee will now face one another in the second round of the tournament on next week's "WWE Raw," with the winner moving on to face the winner of the other second round match between La Parka and Penta.