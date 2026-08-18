Chad Gable Defeats Rey Mysterio, Wins First WWE Men's IC Title Defense On Raw

Chad Gable defeated Rey Mysterio to retain the Intercontinental Championship during "WWE Raw."

Gable dominated the opening stages of his first defense of the title, catching Mysterio in his attempts to rally and throwing him back down to the ring. Mysterio managed to change that as the action went to the apron, monkey flipping him into the ringpost and following up to send him into the barricade.

But as Mysterio brought Gable into the ring, looking to land a sunset flip from the apron but getting caught in a make-shift suplex. Gable went for the cover only for two and continued to press his advantage.

Once again the action went to the outside, benefiting Mysterio as he delivered a moonsault to wipe out Gable from the apron. Mysterio then saw Gable go into the ringpost by feinting an entrance into the ring, but he was eventually dropped with a cliffhanger DDT.

Gable followed that up with a flying headbutt but only got a two-count. Mysterio tried to rally into another moonsault with a springboard, only to get caught by Gable, but still managing to land a tornado DDT. Gable delivered an Angle slam and went for the cover. Mysterio kicked out, and Gable followed up with an avalanche Angle Slam. But Mysterio still managed to kick out.

Gable cinched in the ankle lock. Mysterio rolled Gable through into position for the 619. Gable stopped him. But Mysterio still managed to land 619, and then another one, before going to the top rope looking for the frog splash.

Gable got his knees up and cinched in the ankle lock. Mysterio sought to fight out of the lock with Gable refusing to let go, leading Mysterio to try and roll him up; Gable reversed that for his own tight roll-up to get the winning pinfall.