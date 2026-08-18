Solo Sikoa Spikes Roman Reigns, Rejects The Bloodline (Alongside LA Knight) On WWE Raw

Last week, Jey Uso defeated Solo Sikoa which meant that The Usos would be delivering him to Roman Reigns on "Raw". Earlier in the night, The Usos were giddy at the fact that they were going to make Sikoa fall in line.

Reigns and Jacob Fatu come to the ring first. Reigns has a receipt to collect and demands that Sikoa be brought to the ring. The Usos dance around Sikoa as they approached the ring. Reigns tells Sikoa the sight of him pisses him off. He recounted that it's been almost three year since he beat Sikoa in Tribal Combat. They aired a video package from the match and the aftermath. Reigns asked him why he thinks it's funny that he defied him. Reigns pulled his sunglasses off and stomped them. Jey superkicked Sikoa and Fatu put him in the Tongan Death Grip.

Reigns said The Usos are the captains and if you disrespect them, you disrespect him. He placed black ula falas around their necks while Fatu looked left out. The Usos ordered Sikoa to his feet jusy before LA Knight came to the ring. He sent The Usos to the floor and told Reigns they could do this now. Fatu hit him from behind when Reigns stopped him and backed him to the corner. Reigns landed a Superman Punch. He was about to punch Knight when he stopped and grabbed Sikoa instead. He ordered The Usos to pick Knight up. Reigns ordered him to take out Knight because he's here to serve his family now.

Sikoa grabbed Knight by the face and said he was sorry before turning to hit Reigns with the Samoan Spike. He pointed finger guns at The Usos. Sikoa sent Jey to the outside while Knight landed the BFT on Jimmy. Sikoa sent Jey into the barricade. Knight asked Fatu what he was going to do. Fatu stayed in place in the corner. Reigns went for a Superman Punch when Knight landed a BFT. Sikoa got in the ring and fist bumped Knight. They both looked at Fatu before leaving the ring.