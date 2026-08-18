AEW Sets Continental Challenge Cup Quarter Finals, Nigel McGuinness Cleared To Compete

The AEW Continental Challenge Cup is heating up as eight wrestlers have advanced to the quarter final draw, which was made by Tony Schiavone and AEW President Tony Khan on YouTube.

One of the big question marks hanging over the draw was regarding the health of Nigel McGuinness, who suffered an injury during his first round win over Katsuyori Shibata on the August 15 episode of "AEW Collision." McGuinness sent in a video where he was seen wearing a walking boot confirming the injury, but revealed that nothing was going to stop him from making it to Wembley Stadium. This led to Khan confirming that McGuinness will be medically cleared for his quarter final bout, despite AEW doctors not being entirely comfortable with the decision.

As for who McGuinness will face, that will be the current CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero, with that match taking place on the August 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Whether McGuinness will be healthy enough to challenge Lee Moriarty for the ROH Pure Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2026 on August 21 remains to be seen.

Also on the August 19 episode of "Dynamite" will be the current AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley taking on "Switchblade" Jay White. "Switchblade" was the only man to beat Moxley in the Gold League back in the first Continental Classic tournament in 2023, and Moxley will be looking to rectify that loss with a win in this tournament.

The other two quarter finals will take place on the August 22 episode of "AEW Collision." Eddie Kingston will once again cross paths with arguably his most hated rival in Claudio Castagnoli, marking the first time they will have faced off since Kingston defeated Castagnoli in the 2023 Continental Classic tournament.

Finally, another all-Conglomeration affair will take place as Orange Cassidy, who eliminated Roderick Strong in the first round, will take on Kyle O'Reilly. The four winners will be randomly drawn into two semi finals that will take place in Glasgow, Scotland next week.