AEW Announces U.K. Date For Dynamite & Collision Ahead Of All In 2026

This upcoming summer, AEW All In will return to Wembley Stadium in London, England for the third time in the last four years on Sunday, August 30th, and the company has just announced the location for its weekly shows in the lead up to the event.

On Monday morning, it was revealed that both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" will be taking place at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on the Wednesday before All In, with tickets going on-sale this upcoming Friday.

"GLASGOW, SCOTLAND! #AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision are coming to @OVOHydro LIVE on Wednesday, 26th of August, the final stop before #AEWAllIn: London! Pre-sale tickets will be available TOMORROW at 10am BST; general tickets on sale Friday, 15th of May at 10am BST!"

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND!#AEWDynamite & #AEWCollision are coming to @OVOHydro LIVE on Wednesday, 26th of August, the final stop before #AEWAllIn: London! Pre-sale tickets will be available TOMORROW at 10am BST; general tickets on sale Friday, 15th of May at 10am BST! pic.twitter.com/PKPcv6ImsH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2026

Last year, AEW made its debut in Glasgow when episodes of "Dynamite" and Collision" aired from the OVO Hydro ahead of AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 in August. Eight months ago, the fans in attendance at both shows were treated to the excellent AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Final Match between Brodido and FTR, as well as the clash between Konosuke Takeshita and Tomohiro Ishii.

This past March, just over 21,000 tickets were sold for All In 2026 when seats first became available, which was lower than the opening day sales for the event when AEW came to Wembley Stadium in 2023 and in 2024. At the end of April, sales for All In had improved to 23,000, but the promotion would need to sell an additional 30,000 tickets to surpass its 2024 total of 53,922.