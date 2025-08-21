AEW Dynamite - 8/20/2025: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

The build to Forbidden Door has been an interesting one when you step back and look at it from a distance. The lack of New Japan Pro Wrestling presence throughout the build due to virtually all of their top stars being in the G1 Climax tournament was a big set back, but the AEW stories that have been presented have enough intrigue to make you guess what's going to happen at The O2 Arena. For my money, though, the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament has quietly been the most consistent thing on AEW programming these past few weeks, and the final between FTR and Brodido did not disappoint.

For those of you who read these every week, you will have noticed that the self-made "Brody King Fan Club" I founded, where I would abuse my power here and just say how much Brody deserves a sustained singles push, has gained some new members in recent weeks. That is in no small part due to his partnership with Bandido, who started the tournament as a wildcard pick for some, as they could easily be relied on for good matches, but since they aren't a full-blown tag team, they were never going to make it to this stage. However, their victories over The Gates of Agony and The Young Bucks have established them as a force to be reckoned with, and that match with Matt and Nick was one of the best "AEW Dynamite" matches of the year.

Here, they got the chance to mix it up with FTR, the best tag team AEW has ever seen, according to some, who have also had a great tournament with matches against JetSpeed and The Bang Bang Gang. This was one of the breeziest 30-minute matches I've seen in quite some time, with all four men having great chemistry, while also pacing the match to make the final five minutes feel frantic and exciting. Are draws overdone in AEW? Probably, but when the action is this good, you aren't really going to mind seeing these four guys put on a tag team clinic, are you?

FTR playing their heel roles nicely, Brody bleeding all over the place to showcase how much he had endured throughout the match, and Bandido flying around the ring like a loose cannon, while also being able to pay off little story-beats from the weeks gone b,y like getting the mask that Big Stoke stole from him. Also, that moment where he literally changed his mask halfway through the match and seemed to become a new person was very well done.

It's understandable when people say they are burned out on FTR being in the title picture, but when they are this good, it's easy to see why Tony Khan always trusts them in these situations. Brodido were a fresh team to sink their teeth in to, and for 29 minutes, these four men blew the roof off of The Hydro...notice how I said 29 minutes there? Well...

Written by Sam Palmer