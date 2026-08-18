Former WWE Ref Mike Chioda: John Cena Was 'Not Happy' About This WrestleMania Loss

John Cena's clash with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 28 is still considered one of the biggest main events in WWE history, with that year's show still holding the record for the all-time professional wrestling pay-per-view buy-rate because of the "Once In A Lifetime" bout. However, it's well-known that the animosity between both men on-screen became a real-life feud behind-the-scenes, with Cena famously criticizing The Rock for leaving WWE to become a Hollywood star while violating his trust by airing his grievances with "The Final Boss" on television without approval.

Despite Cena's frustrations, The Rock was booked to win at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," and according to former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who called the match that night, the "Never Seen 17" was not thrilled about losing to "The Great One."

"John Cena was not happy about doing the job that night!"

John Cena was not happy about doing the job that night! https://t.co/u8ft5Pxdkn — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) August 18, 2026

Just a few years later, Cena would take a page out of The Rock's book and started to become interested in a career in Hollywood himself, and by the latter half of the 2010s, the 17-time WWE Champion was officially a part-time star. Over the years, Cena has claimed that he was selfish during his feud with The Rock, admitting that he's a hypocrite and was only thinking of how the match would affect him personally, rather than how Johnson's presence could help grow WWE globally.

Additionally, after losing at WrestleMania 28, Cena apologized to Johnson for going into business for himself, and also asked for forgiveness from The Rock's mother, Ata Johnson, who attended the show. A year after their first encounter together, both men would clash again at WrestleMania 29, where Cena would get his win back.