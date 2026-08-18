Chad Gable On WWE Raw Match Vs. Rey Mysterio: 'Everything I Love About Pro Wrestling'

There are few wrestlers that are decades into their career that can still perform at a high level. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is one of those rare talents. On "WWE Raw", Chad Gable had his first IC title defense against the legendary Mysterio. The men put on a clinic and at times, Mysterio seemed to be a real threat to ending Gable's title reign after just over two weeks. Gable was able to retain with a tight roll up.

Gable took to Instagram to talk about the honor of defending his title against one of the greats who can still compete at a high level at this stage in career. Gable praised Mysterio by saying "...but what's more astonishing to me than Rey's continued ability to perform at the level he did last night at this point in his career — is the fact that a guy with his list of accomplishments in this business can be as genuinely humble, gracious, and grounded as he is. Rey Mysterio is truly a human being like no other I've ever met. All class."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcLq4bklkIW/

He closed the post by saying "our encounter was, and is, everything I love about Pro Wrestling." He said that the match made him feel alive before thanking Mysterio. Gable and Mysterio have faced each other in multi-man matches and tag matches, but their last singles match before last night was in 2022 when Mysterio beat Gable at the Barclays Center.