WWE Raw Backlog Not Viewed As A 'High Priority' By Netflix

This coming January, "WWE Raw" will have officially been on Netflix for two years. So far, every episode that has aired on the streaming service is available to rewatch, but older editions of the show under the "WWE Raw: Vault" category are missing. Although specific episodes are listed from the 1990s, much of which are from the Attitude Era, most content from the 2000s and the 2010s are absent from the platform, and according to Dave Meltzer, Netflix is in no hurry to build "Raw's" archive.

Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer claims that Netflix isn't prioritizing the backlog for "Raw," stating that some of the inappropriate content that used to be featured on WWE television in the non-PG era could be impacting the lengthy wait for older episodes.

"It's not a high priority to get them up. I think they'll all be up at some point," he said. "They all have standards and there's things that happened that might've been okay then, may have not been all that great then even, but would certainly not play now and I wouldn't be throwing that stuff out immediately."

At this time, Netflix has listed episodes of "Raw" in every year from 1993-2001, but no other episodes are available to watch until 2022. Additionally, while all 52 weeks of episodes are featured after 2022, many years prior only feature 10 episodes or less. The vault for "WWE SmackDown" is also limited, with only 2-6 episodes being listed for each year from 2000-2008, with all episodes from 2009-2021 not being accessible.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.