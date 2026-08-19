WWE NXT Star EK Prosper Earns Shot At AAA Cruiserweight Title

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's presence on WWE programming continued this week as El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and El Fiscal competed in the World Heavyweight Championship contender's tournament on "WWE Raw." The following night on "WWE NXT," La Parka competed in a four-way bout to determine the next challenger to Rey Fenix's AAA Cruiserweight Title.

"NXT" stars EK Prosper, Tristan Angels and Romeo Moreno joined Parka in the hunt, with Moreno seemingly on the verge of victory when a rebound from a superkick resulted in him landing square on top of Angels. Parka quickly rushed in to break things up, however. The AAA talent then launched Moreno into the turnbuckles with an exploder.

Before Parka could further capitalize, Angels tossed him to the outside and covered Moreno for a near fall. As Angels lined up for his next move, Prosper charged back into the ring with a leg lariat for him. For Moreno, Prosper followed with a running knee. It was a moonsault off the top rope that then secured him the win.

With his victory, Prosper has earned the right to challenge Fenix for the Rey Fenix's AAA Cruiserweight Championship on next week's "NXT" broadcast. It will mark the eighth title defense in Fenix's reign, which began with a victory over Laredo Kid in late May. Most recently, the luchador bested Noisy Boy on "AAA on F⁠OX" to retain the title. For Prosper (formerly Eli Knight), next week's "NXT" will platform his first attempt at capturing AAA gold.