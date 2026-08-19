Lexis King Retains WWE Men's Speed Title Thanks To Numbers Advantage

Lexis King defeated OTM's Lucien Price, with a helping hand from the rest of Birthright, to retain the WWE Men's Speed Championship during "WWE NXT."

King sought to retain the title first by running down the clock, retreating from Price in and outside of the ring, and even at one point hiding behind Birthright stood at ringside.

When Price did get a hold of King on the outside of the ring, he punished him for the run-a-round, dragging him back in the ring and continue to domineer over the champion.

With two minutes remaining, King found a way back to the advantage and continued to work over the challenger, but 45 seconds later it was Price rallying into the final minute.

Price looked to try and put King away with just 40 seconds left of the match, going to the corner and looking to get King up for a bomb. Uriah Connors and Charlie Dempsey tripped Price up, allowing King to hit the Coronation and pin Prince to retain the title.

Price marked King's second defense of the title in 120 days, having previously defeated Romeo Moreno. The Women's Speed Championship is due to be unified with the Women's North American title at Heatwave.