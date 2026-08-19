Naraku Comes To Aid Of Vanity Project On WWE NXT, With Heatwave Implications

It's official. Myles Borne will pull double duty at "WWE NXT" Heatwave.

On Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," Jackson Drake battled Shiloh Hill under the condition that if the former won, he'd earn himself an NXT North American Championship match and his Vanity Project stablemates an NXT Tag Tag Team Championship match at Heatwave. If Hill won, he would have simply challenged Borne for the NXT NA Title at the August 30 premium live event.

In the contender match's closing moments, Hill blasted Drake with a pop-up forearm. Before he could further capitalize, though, Myka Lockwood hopped up to the apron as a distraction to the referee. Meanwhile, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes pulled Hill to the outside, where the latter prepared to land a punch. The referee wisely turned around and stopped the strike just in time, with Smokes, Baylor and Lockwood all being ejected seconds later.

Hill wiped out the male Vanity members with a dive through the ropes before dumping Drake back into the ring. After landing a flying shoulder tackle, Hill then ascended to the top rope and came face-to-face with Drake once more. He subsequently pushed Drake off the turnbuckle, causing the referee to get knocked down as well. In the midst of the chaos, Naraku appeared from under the ring and blinded Hill with mist. Drake followed with a 450 Splash for the win.

Following his victory, Drake will now challenge Borne for the NXT North American Championship at "NXT" Heatwave; Baylor and Smokes will vie for the NXT Tag Team Titles, held by Borne and Tavion Heights.