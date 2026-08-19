Matt Cardona Believes Cody Rhodes Owes Him A WWE Title Shot

Matt Cardona has pointed out one major reason why Cody Rhodes should give him a world title shot if he becomes WWE Champion again.

Cardona and Rhodes are good friends, and incidentally, Cardona was Rhodes' final opponent before deciding to leave WWE back in 2016. Rhodes, who was then portraying the Stardust gimmick, lost to Cardona, then known as Zack Ryder. Cardona believes that Rhodes leaving WWE after losing to him helped the former WWE Champion find himself outside the WWE bubble, which is one of the main reasons why he deserves a title shot, as he explained during an appearance on "Notsam Wrestling."

"Well, I think he owes me a title match because the reason he left WWE the first time is that Zack Ryder defeated Stardust and then he never saw him again. He quit the WWE 'cause of me [laughs]," he said. "If it wasn't for me, he wouldn't have left and found himself on the outside."

Cardona joked that he drove Rhodes out of the territory after losing to him. He said in jest that "The American Nightmare" may still be sporting paint on his face and calling himself Stardust if he hadn't lost to him all those years ago.

"But now look what he's done. If I didn't beat Stardust that night, he might still be Stardust. He'd be talking to you painted up," Cardona told Roberts. "I lit a fire under his butt. You're welcome, Cody."

Rhodes stated earlier this year that the reason he left WWE was not the loss to Cardona, but rather a question posed by a WWE talent relations executive when he wanted to discuss the story he and Cardona had to tell in the match. The executive asked him if it mattered who was going to be over in the match, which made him realize he needed to find pastures new. Cardona has yet to receive a title shot since his return to WWE. He challenged Rhodes to a match in January but didn't get the opportunity, as Rhodes lost the title to Drew McIntyre.