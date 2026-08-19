WWE's Blake Monroe Believes Rhea Ripley Is Avoiding Her: 'I Just Want To Say Hi'

New WWE main roster star Blake Monroe has called out Rhea Ripley, saying that she is eager to meet her.

Monroe was called up to "WWE SmackDown" a few months ago and has been featured each week on the Friday show in recent weeks. But she has yet to come face-to-face with Ripley, who is currently out with an injury. In an interview conducted by "Love Wrestling" prior to SummerSlam, Monroe said that she has never met Ripley before and also alleged that the Australian star is scared of her.

"All I want to say is, I debuted, and shortly after, Rhea Ripley got a boo boo. No, I don't think that's a coincidence. I think she's a little scared. So, I'm actually kind of waiting for Rhea to come back," said the former AEW star. "I haven't actually met you in real life, Rhea. And I'd love to. I'm foreign like you. I came here with a dream. So, I just want to say hi."

It may be a while before Monroe comes face-to-face with Ripley, as "Mami" is expected to be on the sidelines for the rest of 2026, following her knee injury, as per reports. Ripley tore her meniscus on her right knee and underwent surgery earlier this month. In her absence, Chelsea Green became the Interim WWE Women's Champion before she too suffered an injury, breaking her orbital bone. But Green has held on to her title, with "SmackDown" GM Nick Aldis giving her 30 days to be cleared by WWE's doctors and defend her title.

Monroe, meanwhile, will have to climb the ladder on the blue brand to earn a shot at the world title, something she has done in the past in WWE's rival promotion, AEW. She also found success in "NXT," winning the NXT Women's North American Championship last year, and will hope to replicate that success on the main roster.