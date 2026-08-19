Dave Meltzer Calls Out Ex-WWE Writer For 'Lack Of Understanding Of AEW Tag Titles'

Dave Meltzer is no stranger to voicing his opinion online, and yesterday afternoon, he got into a heated debate on X with a former WWE writer.

On Tuesday, Brian "Road Dogg" James claimed on social media that Billy Gunn's two sons, Austin and Colten Gunn, are beneath the AEW World Tag Team Championships along with every other team in the promotion, and that AEW President Tony Khan is sleeping on both brothers, which garnered a salty response from Meltzer.

"I will say this. For all the people who championed him coming to AEW, saying the tag titles are "beneath" Austin & Colten Gunn shows an lack of understanding of AEW tag titles. They weren't beneath Omega & Page, nor Christian & Copeland, nor FTR, nor Young Bucks. Saying tag titles are "beneath" anyone is a fed brain issue. Ospreay has the trios titles in NJPW. Mistico has a tag title in AEW. Don't even get me started on history like Funks or Stevens & Patterson."

I will say this. For all the people who championed him coming to AEW, saying the tag titles are "beneath" Austin & Colten Gunn shows an lack of understanding of AEW tag titles. They weren't beneath Omega & Page, nor Christian & Copeland, nor FTR, nor Young Bucks. Saying tag... https://t.co/BR3mBZBepY — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 18, 2026

Meltzer's comments only seemed to instigate James, as the WWE Hall Of Famer chose to poke fun at the journalist's star rating system.

"My bad Dave, I forgot, when it comes to wrestling, ONLY your opinion matters. 5 star tweet sir!"

My bad Dave, I forgot, when it comes to wrestling, ONLY your opinion matters

5 star tweet sir! #GOTME #OUCH #SUCKIT https://t.co/d5AacxGGUX — Brian G. James (@BrianRDJames) August 19, 2026

The bickering between both men would continue on Wednesday, with Meltzer asking James to explain why the tag team titles held by the likes of FTR and The Young Bucks would be beneath anyone, leading James to explain that he was purely voicing his opinion. Additionally, James noted that many of the teams that Meltzer listed as his favorites are some of his real-life friends. Overall, Meltzer would continue to hammer the point that the AEW World Tag Team Championships shouldn't be beneath anybody, with James getting the last word in by simply writing "Agree to disagree."