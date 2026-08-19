Pat McAfee Joins ESPN's Monday Night Countdown Show For 2026 NFL Season

Whether you loved or hated Pat McAfee on the commentary desk on "WWE Raw," he won't be returning to the red brand anytime soon, as he's going to be entering a new role in the sports media world on Monday nights.

On Tuesday, the updated ESPN "Monday Night Countdown" team for the 2026 NFL season was revealed, with McAfee being listed as one of the sport media personalities who will appear alongside Scott Van Pelt, Jason Kelce, Jason McCourty and Marcus Spears. Following the announcement, McAfee took to social media to express gratitude for the opportunity to be featured on the "Monday Night Countdown" panel.

"Man.. I'm hoping that's not a real photo of me BUT.. 'Tis an honor to be a part of MNF in any capacity. I hope I can be an asset as we start the journey to The Biggest Super Bowl of all time in LA on ESPN and ABC. College GameDay on Saturday.. Monday Night Countdown on Monday.. I'm the luckiest man on Earth. Football has been so good to me and my family.. I will try my best to continue to give back to it. We started this show in the basement.. no agent.. no publicist.. no manager.. no PR firm.. just a love of sport and it's people. So thankful for it all and for all of you who have followed along with this absurdly dumb life. The Fall Football Tour starts in Baton Rouge on September 5th.. Let's GOOOOO."

Man.. I'm hoping that's not a real photo of me BUT.. 'Tis an honor to be a part of MNF in any capacity. I hope I can be an asset as we start the journey to The Biggest Super Bowl of all time in LA on ESPN and ABC College GameDay on Saturday.. Monday Night Countdown on Monday..... https://t.co/b1xlVF6XXH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 19, 2026

Earlier this year, McAfee was part of the widely criticized WrestleMania 42 feud between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, where the sports broadcaster was revealed to be part of the reason why "The Viper" turned heel. Overall, McAfee's new role on Mondays shouldn't come as a complete surprise, as he revealed after WrestleMania that he was walking away from WWE.