AEW Announces New Spill The Tea Show, Trailer Includes Several High-Profile Stars

Ahead of AEW All In: London, various stars are set to spill the tea in a new social media series hosted by comedian and former NFL Network reporter and host Rachel Bonnetta. AEW dropped a short teaser trailer for "Spill the Tea" on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The 44 second trailer begins with Bonnetta pulling up an extravagant chair in front of a tea time spread for Mercedes Mone. Various other stars are shown throughout the teaser sitting down for tea, including the Brawling Birds, Will Ospreay, Mina Shirakawa, Kyle O'Reilly, Kevin Knight, Lena Kross, Kyle Fletcher, and more.

When Bonnetta proclaims she hopes "things don't get too messy," the video cuts to various moments, including a food fight between the Bang Bang Gang where Juice Robinson flips a table, and Bonnetta herself breaking teacups alongside AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale. At another point, Mone raises her middle finger to the camera while telling someone to "shut the F up."

The tea is hot. And the insults are cold. Spill The Tea with host @rachelbonnetta premieres TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/seUdMy09XQ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 19, 2026

AEW didn't provide further details on "Spill the Tea," other than it appears to be airing on X, and the first episode will drop on Thursday. It's not clear if the tea time theme will only stick around for All In: London season, or if the social media series will be ongoing. Bonnetta's first guest was also not revealed.

The company is no stranger to various comedy series on social media and beyond. Renee Paquette and RJ City hosted "Meal and a Match" on the TBS YouTube channel. RJ City's beloved "Hey! EW," where he interviewed various stars in the company, ended in December after four years and 165 episodes.