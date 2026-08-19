Pat McAfee Reiterates He Will Never Appear On WWE TV Again, References AEW Star

After a disastrous, in the eyes of fans, last run in WWE alongside Randy Orton around WWE WrestleMania 42, Pat McAfee reiterated on social media on Wednesday that he will not be returning to the company.

The former NFL punter-turned-ESPN personality was revealed as Orton's mystery ally in the lead-up to "The Viper's" WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, something fans were extremely upset about online. McAfee promised to walk away from the business if Orton lost the match, which he did, when Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of night one.

The former commentator took to his Instagram stories in a Q&A format to once again state he won't be back on WWE TV. He also dropped a quiet reference to AEW star Chris Jericho.

"I made a promise that I would never, EVER, you just made the list... I would never, ever be seen on WWE television ever again," McAfee said, quietly saying Jericho's old catchphrase to himself. "And Cody Rhodes won. He is the one. Wow. What a dog he turned out to be. Maybe he was the right one all along... Wrestling fans can sleep soundly understanding I will never be back over there."

McAfee was sent through the commentary desk by country music star Jelly Roll ahead of Orton's match against Rhodes, when the heels jumped the champion before the bell. McAfee would attempt to run out later, sporting a neck brace and a referee's shirt after the official was taken out, but he took an RKO from his former ally after Rhodes kicked out at two.

So far, he's made good on his promise not to return. McAfee remains a busy man between "The Pat McAfee Show," "ESPN College GameDay" soon to return, and it was revealed Wednesday he will also join "Monday Night Countdown" on the network.