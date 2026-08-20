Maya World Escapes AEW Dynamite Four-Way With TBS Title

Maya World is still TBS Champion with a victory over Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, and Persephone on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite." The four-way match was a fast-paced bout, but in the end, the champion was able to roll up Statlander for the win.

It didn't take long for the women to take the battle to the outside of the ring. Statlander sent Persephone and Shida crashing into one another, but Persephone wasn't down long before she got World on her shoulders to slam her face-first off the edge of the apron. Persephone and Statlander continued to battle on the outside while Shida took control of the champion in the ring.

World almost had Statlander rolled up once, but Persephone interfered and tried to capitalize. World hit her with a stomp, but she was taken down by a snapmare from Shida, who went up top. World met her there, and Persephone attempted to set up a Tower of Doom spot, but Statlander took down World with a suplex before she could get there. Statlander and World battled back-and-forth, but Shida took both women down while Statlander had World up on her shoulders.

Shida hit a Falcon Arrow to Statlander, who kipped up as she kicked out, sending World into a knee from Shida. Persephone and Shida faced off one-on-one, and Persephone looked for the BT Bomb, but Statlander took Shida out of her hands and hit her former friend with a powerbomb.

Statlander almost had Persephone pinned off a discus lariat, but World broke it up with a move off the top rope. Statlander looked for Wednesday Night Fever, but World reversed the move into a pinfall for the win.