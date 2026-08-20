AEW World Trios Champions Refusing To Miss All In

"Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido laid out an open challenge for their World Trios Championship at AEW All In.

The Trios Champions made the save during "AEW Dynamite" for Jay White, alongside former champions the Conglomeration, as the Death Riders and the Dogs sought to pile on after Jon Moxley's win over him.

Once the ring was cleared, Page took to the microphone only to then be interrupted by the team they beat for the titles, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, along with Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson.

Page cut through all the back-and-forth to say that he and Brodido, as Trios Champions, refused to not be a part of All In. Thus, they would be putting their titles on the line against any team that feels they have it to take them.

In a later backstage segment, Swerve Strickland addressed the challenge and warned Page not to lay down that challenge if he's not ready for it.

Page and Brodido have held the titles for two weeks since dethroning Ricochet and the Gates of Agony, having already defended the titles once against Lethal, Christian, and Johnson during "AEW Collision" since.